Goldman: Magnetar Did It Too!

From the just-released Goldman rebuttal (via FT Alphaville) to the SEC Wells Notice comes this gem, in which they defend their lack of disclosure re: Paulson by comparing it to another well-known fund.



What’s Magnetar?

That would be the Paulson-like hedge fund recently exposed by ProPublica for its devilishly brilliant approach to creating CDOs and shorting them, and which many have suspect could also be in the SEC’s sightlines.

