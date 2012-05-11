Goldman Lost Money On Only One Day Of Trading Last Quarter

Photo: Twitter.com/DarrenRovell

More interesting stuff from Goldman’s 10Q. It was released this morning.You may remember that last year, Goldman traders took a loss 17 times in Q4 2011. On two of those days, they lost over $100 million.



Obviously, this is not good. And it’s really not good for a bank that derives a huge chunk of its income from trading (57%, so far this year, to be exact).

This year has been much kinder, In Q1 2012 traders only lost money once, says their quarterly report. The loss was about $25 million, which on Wall Street is just sort of… meh.

Also worth noting — traders made more than $100,000 trading on 24 out of the 62 days in the quarter.

Go ahead and buy yourselves something nice.

