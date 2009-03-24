Goldman Looking To Dump Shares Of Chinese Bank

With all the new TARP limitations, look for the vaguely healthy banks to do whatever they can to pay back the government. According to the WSJ, Goldman Sachs (GS) is looking to part of its 49.9% stake in Chinese bank ICBC, a move that could raise it $1 billion.



No details yet on the buyer, but the expectation is that the money would go straight to TARP repayments.

