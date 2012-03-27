GOLDMAN: Long Chicken/Short Pork

And your pair trade of the data comes from Goldman’s Lindsay Drucker Mann, who basically says that dynamics suggest higher prices for chickens to come (benefiting a company like Sanderson Farms) and lower pork prices to come (hurting Hormel).



The difference?

It’s all in the level of inventories. These two charts tell the stories.

Photo: Goldman Sachs

Photo: Goldman Sachs

