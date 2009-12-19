Goldman Sachs Gives Up On Trying To Profit From People Dying

In 2007 Goldman launched a “mortality index” based on the thought that they could profit from the upcoming mass-ageing of the baby boomer generation.



If someone sells their policy and then dies, the investor collects that person’s death benefit.

Anyway, it hasn’t worked out so well and now Reuters reports that Goldman Sachs (GS) is getting out of the business enitrely.

It was never a huge business either way, according to Goldman MD Steven Strongin, and this has the added benefit of being good for PR.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.