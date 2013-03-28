All Of Wall Street's Talking About The Pro Lacrosse Player Who Is Also A Goldman Sachs Trader

Stephen Peyser

People are talking about Goldman equity trader Stephen Peyser, who is also a professional lacrosse player.



He’s mentioned in a Bloomberg News article about how his former Johns Hopkins classmate, pro-lacrosse player Paul Rabil, is tapping into his Wall Street network to build his brand and the sport’s image.

Wall Street firms have a habit of hiring lacrosse players. Just last year, Bloomberg Businessweek published a story about the “lacrosse mafia” linking a bunch of people in finance to the sport.

Since Peyser, 26, works in finance and plays professionally we decided to learn more about him. He should definitely be included in our hot-shot Wall Street athletes list in the future.

Pesyer, who is 6-foot-2 and weighs 215 lb., plays for the Long Island Lizards in the Major Lacrosse League. Before that, he played in the NLL for the NY Titans.

During undergrad, he played midfield for Hopkins and helped the team win two NCAA national championships. He graduated from Hopkins in 2008.

We also learned that he likes to eat avocados, enjoys skiing and that his brother Greg also works in finance and plays lacrosse professionally.

Before joining Goldman, he worked at JPMorgan Chase, FINRA records show.

Check Peyser out below when he was at JHU:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.