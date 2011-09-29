GOLDMAN: We've Changed Our Mind On 6 Big Banks

Photo: flickr commons

Goldman revised its earnings estimates and price targets on six large cap banks today. It also tweaked estimates on 11 others.Some up. Some down.



Analyst Richard Ramsden, on average, lowered third quarter earnings estimates by 8%.

From the note:

Unlike in 2008, we believe this time it is not about capital, but about a weakening macro picture and a sovereign crisis in which no clear resolution appears in sight, which we think is why every single bank we cover has underperformed the broader markets. One would have thought the market would reward those with strong balance sheets and robust capital positions, but it has not, which signals those are not the key issues this time.

Ramsden was “more negative for capital market focused banks and more positive for banks with strong mortgage banking operations.”

