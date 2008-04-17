Street Ups eBay Estimates After Solid Q

Goldman and JPMorgan raised estimates for eBay (EBAY) following solid Q1.



JPMorgan: Q2 revenue and pro forma EPS forecasts to $2.18 billion and $0.41 from $2.12 billion and $0.39 respectively. 2008 to $9.06 billion and $1.77 from $8.84 billion and $1.71 respectively, citing strong GMV and listings growth.

Goldman cited the same factors and said that new estimates and target price would be forthcoming.

