You Can Get Yield, You Just Have To Let Lloyd Blankfein Hold Your Money For 50 Years.

Yesterday Goldman went to market with $250 million worth of 50-year bonds.
But apparently demand was so voracious for yield that the bank just upped that big time.
Now it’s $1.3 billion worth of 50-year bonds they’re offering. And the yield is 6.125%, according to CNBC.
You can get yield… you just have to hand your money over to Lloyd for 50 years.
