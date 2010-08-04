Goldman Is Thinking About Spinning Off PE Business

Goldman Sachs is seriously considering spinning off their Private Equity business, says Fox Business.



From Reuters:

The discussions [among senior executives about spinning off the PE business] were prompted by concerns about the Volcker rule, which restricts the amount of ownership banks can have in buyout or hedge funds, the report said, citing a Wall Street investment banker with direct knowledge of the matter.

Goldman is now the second victim of financial regulation blocking banks from investing in hedge funds or private equity.

Yesterday, we broke the news that Morgan Stanley would spin off their hedge fund, FrontPoint Partners.

But they might not spin the business off as soon as Morgan Stanley, who plans to divest FrontPoint within about 3 months.

From Reuters:

An unnamed Goldman executives said nothing was imminent as they believe under the Volcker rule the firm will have five to seven years for such a move.

But news that executives are talking about spinning off the business is a big change from a couple of weeks ago, when CFO David Viniar said the firm had no plans to spin off the business

From the New York Times:

Goldman CFO David A. Viniar says the firm isn’t planning to spin off its PE business, saying that it’s “too early at this stage to quantify with any degree of certainty the financial impact of the bill.”

One more bank spinning off their PE and/or hedge fund businesses (or considering it) will make a trend.

