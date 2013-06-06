The Gold Trade Is Just Not Working

Goldman Sachs recently advised clients to short gold. And since then, the price of the yellow metal has only been lower.



In Goldman’s new U.S. Monthly Chartbook, David Kostin list charts the various investment strategies and styles that have and haven’t been working this year.

Even though gold is off of its lows, it continues to be the biggest loser this year.

Even as financial stocks have been the best performing corner of the market, Kostin recommends it as an overweight position.

