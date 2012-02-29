GOLDMAN: Here's What The Biggest Industrial Companies Are Telling Us About The Economy

Following a strong earnings season, management in the aerospace sector is now warning of slower traffic and tougher sales comps, which signals near-term deceleration.

With defence, management teams have accepted budget declines. They expect contractor revenues to decrease and cost reductions and changes aimed at improving efficiency are helping profit margins. There is however room for overseas growth.

'Investors saw positive news on the F-35 program this week, including a $16 bn order from Turkey for 100 units with the first two deliveries expected in 2015, and continued progress on flight tests. We do not expect any significant catalysts in defence for next week.'

Source: Goldman Sachs