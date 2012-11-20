14 Photos Of Goldmanites Picking Up Trash

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

Last weekend, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein spent the day volunteering The Rockaways with Sandy clean-up efforts. “He got after it. He got filthy dirty. He got down to his undershirt, it was soaked through with sweat. He was refusing to take breaks. He was refusing to take water and everything. He was throwing around the heavy stuff. He definitely didn’t shy away,” Jake Wood, the co-founder of Team Rubicon, told Business Insider.



After Blankfein volunteered, the bank Tweeted out a picture of him looking like an Average Joe in his jeans, work boots and a t-shirt. The photo definitely got people’s attention because it showed a different side of Wall Street — one that isn’t just about making money.

After Sandy hit, Goldman pledged $10 million in relief funds consisting of a $5 million donation to clean up and recovery efforts and $5 million in loans to small businesses impacted the storm.

In addition to the monetary support, the bank’s employees have also participated in relief projects in New Jersey, Staten Island and The Rockaways packaging boxes of food and supplies and gutting out flood-damaged houses.

Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein and Team Rubicon’s Jake Wood

Yesterday, we decided to check out their relief efforts in The Rockaways. There, the bank has teamed up in a coordinated effort with Team Rubicon, a non-profit made up of military veterans and medical professionals to assist with disaster relief. Team Rubicon has been managing the spontaneous volunteer response in The Rockaways and leading corporate groups such as Goldman.

Since Friday, November 9th, we’re told that at least 300 Goldman employees have come through this area every day to help residents clean up their homes by removing furniture, carpeting, drywall, cupboards, etc. in flooded basements and garages before the rebuilding can begin. What’s more is Goldman’s senior management and their families have been coming out to help, too.

“They’re not afraid to get dirty. That’s for sure,” Wood, a Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan, told us.

“In fact, some groups come in here that are a little more timid about getting the dirty, nitty-gritty of mucking out wet basements and stuff like that, but the Goldman group had no complaints. Everybody’s kind of loved it so far.”

Wood added that the Goldman team is also good because they show up on time, they stay the whole time and work hard.

Mike Hill and his daughter, Caitlyn

While we were checking out their work in The Rockaways, we met resident Mike Hill and his fourteen year-old daughter, Caitlyn.The father and daughter ended up riding out the storm in their truck on an embankment while trying to cross the bridge to leave the area.

Following the storm, Hill, his daughter, and his fiance and her family helped bring several residents in the area some much needed clothing (jackets, socks, underwear, sweatshirts, etc.).

He was surprised when he showed up with his daughter to clean up their home yesterday to see the Goldman team ready to help him and other neighbours.

“Unbelievable. It’s just like good karma brings good fortune. We helped some other people with clothing. I came here today with one shovel and 32 bags and all the sudden we were descended upon by 15 volunteers. They’re gutting my house in a morning and an afternoon with what would take me probably weeks to do by myself. They’re speeding the recovery of me and my family.”

We’re included photos of Goldmanites getting dirty picking up trash and debris:

Tearing down damaged sheet rock.

Tearing out appliances that have been destroyed by flood waters.

Removing trash from one of the homes.

Shoveling up sheet rock.

Helping this resident remove his flooded washer/dryer.

Here’s the neighbourhood where Goldman Sachs employees are helping gut out the houses so residents can begin to rebuild.

