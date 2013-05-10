New Goldman Hire Tom Ernst Has One Of The Most Stacked Résumés We've Ever Seen

We see a lot of personnel news about new hires on on Wall Street, but not every one stands out like this.



Tom Ernst, a Goldman Sachs hire who served as a U.S. Navy submarine officer, has an impressive résumé that couldn’t help but catch our attention.

Goldman hired Ernst from Deutsche Bank where he was a senior equity analyst.

He’s joining the bank’s Technology, Media & Telecom group as a managing director and will also be the global co-head of the firm’s software banking business.

He will be based in San Francisco and will begin his new job with Goldman in July.

“Tom is regarded as one of the most visionary technology research analysts,” according to an internal email at the firm, the contents of which have been confirmed by Goldman.

Now here’s a rundown of some of his accomplishments.

He graduated with his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from the University of Minnesota where he first summa cum laude for that degree in the history of the school.

He earned his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business where the graduated first in his class.

He has 14 years of experience on the Street. He worked as a sell-side research analyst at Deutsche Bank (2004-July 2013) and Thomas Weisel Partners and Dain Rauscher Wessels before that.

While at Deutsche, he lead a team of seven analysts covering 30 stocks, including Microsoft, Oracle, Adobe, Intuit, Salesforce.com and VMWare.

He’s known for his work with emerging companies such as Successfactors, Demandware, ServiceNow, RealPage, Guidewire and Imperva.

Since 2010, he vetted and introduced to public investors more book-run Software IPOs than any other publishing software equity analyst on Wall Street.

From 1990 to 1997 he served as a U.S. Navy Submarine Officer (Lieutenant).

While in the Navy, he served onboard a nuclear-powered fast attack submarine.

He qualified the earliest among a class of more than 100 as Chief Nuclear Engineer.

While onboard this submarine, he surfaced 22 times (through the ice!) in the Arctic and four times at the North Pole.

Also, at the U.S. Navy Bootcamp in Great Lakes, Illinois, he lead 275 senior enlisted personnel in basic military training over 30,000 enlisted recruits.

And he speaks Japanese, according to his LinkedIn.

Reuters first reported the news of the hire.

