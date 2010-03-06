Goldman: Here Are The Top 20 Stocks Owned By Hedge Funds

Goldman Sachs aggregated the stock holdings listed in 487 hedge funds’ Q4 2009 13f reports to come up with a list of 50 “VIP” List of the most important stocks for hedge funds.



It’s basically a more exhaustive version of our 12 Huge Bets Hedge Funds Are Making Right Now.

From MarketFolly:

Here are the top 20:

1. Apple (AAPL): 67 hedge funds hold it as a top 10 holding

2. Pfizer (PFE): 45

3. Bank of America (BAC): 37

4. Google (GOOG): 37

5. JPMorgan Chase (JPM): 36

6. Microsoft (MSFT): 36

7. Mastercard (MA): 29

8. DirecTV (DTV): 27

9. Wells Fargo (WFC): 27

10. CVS Caremark (CVS): 24

11. Citigroup (C): 23

12. Hewlett Packard (HPQ): 23

13. Monsanto (MON): 23

14. Visa (V): 23

15. Cisco Systems (CSCO): 21

16. Walmart (WMT): 21

17. Oracle (ORCL): 18

18. Qualcomm (QCOM): 18

19. Exxon Mobil (XOM): 18

20. Ebay (EBAY): 17

For #s 21- 50, check out Marketfolly.

Marketfolly also points out that the surprises here are the new additions to the list, stocks that hedge funds only recently started investing in. They are:

Wells Fargo (WFC), Mead Johnson (MJN), Merck (MRK), Liberty Media (LSTZA), Amazon (AMZN), Apache (APA), IBM (IBM), Lear (LEA), Crown Castle (CCI), SBA Communications (SBAC), US Bancorp (USB), Anadarko Petroleum (APC), Target (TGT), American Tower (AMT), and Freeport McMoran (FCX).

And don’t miss the 60-second guide to what hedge funds are buying and selling right now.

Apple (AAPL): 67 hedge funds hold it as a top 10 holding Pfizer (PFE): 45 Bank of America (BAC): 37 Google (GOOG): 37 JPMorgan Chase (JPM): 36 Microsoft (MSFT): 36 Mastercard (MA): 29 DirecTV (DTV): 27 Wells Fargo (WFC): 27 CVS Caremark (CVS): 24 Citigroup (C): 23 Hewlett Packard (HPQ): 23 Monsanto (MON): 23 Visa (V): 23 Cisco Systems (CSCO): 21 Walmart (WMT): 21 Oracle (ORCL): 18 Qualcomm (QCOM): 18 Exxon Mobil (XOM): 18 Ebay (EBAY): 17

Read more: http://www.marketfolly.com/2010/03/goldman-sachs-vip-list-most-important.html#ixzz0hKUYGxzo Apple (AAPL): 67 hedge funds hold it as a top 10 holding Pfizer (PFE): 45 Bank of America (BAC): 37 Google (GOOG): 37 JPMorgan Chase (JPM): 36 Microsoft (MSFT): 36 Mastercard (MA): 29 DirecTV (DTV): 27 Wells Fargo (WFC): 27 CVS Caremark (CVS): 24 Citigroup (C): 23 Hewlett Packard (HPQ): 23 Monsanto (MON): 23 Visa (V): 23 Cisco Systems (CSCO): 21 Walmart (WMT): 21 Oracle (ORCL): 18 Qualcomm (QCOM): 18 Exxon Mobil (XOM): 18 Ebay (EBAY): 17 Wellpoint (WLP): 17 Intel (INTC): 16 Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN): 16 Merck (MRK): 16 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): 15 Liberty Media (LSTZA): 15 Amazon (AMZN): 14 Apache (APA): 14 EMC (EMC): 14 Express Scripts (ESRX): 14 Ford Motor (F): 14 IBM (IBM): 14 Lear (LEA): 14 Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA): 14 Yahoo (YHOO): 14 Crown Castle (CCI): 13 McDonald’s (MCD): 13 Transocean (RIG): 13 Barrick Gold (ABX): 12 SBA Communications (SBAC): 12 US Bancorp (USB): 12 Anadarko Petroleum (APC): 11 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B): 11 Philip Morris International (PM): 11 Transdigm Group (TDG): 11 Target (TGT): 11 Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO): 11 American Tower (AMT): 10 Comcast (CMCSA): 10 Freeport McMoran (FCX): 10

Read more: http://www.marketfolly.com/2010/03/goldman-sachs-vip-list-most-important.html#ixzz0hKUSwEYT Apple (AAPL): 67 hedge funds hold it as a top 10 holding Pfizer (PFE): 45 Bank of America (BAC): 37 Google (GOOG): 37 JPMorgan Chase (JPM): 36 Microsoft (MSFT): 36 Mastercard (MA): 29 DirecTV (DTV): 27 Wells Fargo (WFC): 27 CVS Caremark (CVS): 24 Citigroup (C): 23 Hewlett Packard (HPQ): 23 Monsanto (MON): 23 Visa (V): 23 Cisco Systems (CSCO): 21 Walmart (WMT): 21 Oracle (ORCL): 18 Qualcomm (QCOM): 18 Exxon Mobil (XOM): 18 Ebay (EBAY): 17 Wellpoint (WLP): 17 Intel (INTC): 16 Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN): 16 Merck (MRK): 16 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): 15 Liberty Media (LSTZA): 15 Amazon (AMZN): 14 Apache (APA): 14 EMC (EMC): 14 Express Scripts (ESRX): 14 Ford Motor (F): 14 IBM (IBM): 14 Lear (LEA): 14 Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA): 14 Yahoo (YHOO): 14 Crown Castle (CCI): 13 McDonald’s (MCD): 13 Transocean (RIG): 13 Barrick Gold (ABX): 12 SBA Communications (SBAC): 12 US Bancorp (USB): 12 Anadarko Petroleum (APC): 11 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B): 11 Philip Morris International (PM): 11 Transdigm Group (TDG): 11 Target (TGT): 11 Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO): 11 American Tower (AMT): 10 Comcast (CMCSA): 10 Freeport McMoran (FCX): 10

Read more: http://www.marketfolly.com/2010/03/goldman-sachs-vip-list-most-important.html#ixzz0hKUSwEYT Apple (AAPL): 67 hedge funds hold it as a top 10 holding Pfizer (PFE): 45 Bank of America (BAC): 37 Google (GOOG): 37 JPMorgan Chase (JPM): 36 Microsoft (MSFT): 36 Mastercard (MA): 29 DirecTV (DTV): 27 Wells Fargo (WFC): 27 CVS Caremark (CVS): 24 Citigroup (C): 23 Hewlett Packard (HPQ): 23 Monsanto (MON): 23 Visa (V): 23 Cisco Systems (CSCO): 21 Walmart (WMT): 21 Oracle (ORCL): 18 Qualcomm (QCOM): 18 Exxon Mobil (XOM): 18 Ebay (EBAY): 17 Wellpoint (WLP): 17 Intel (INTC): 16 Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN): 16 Merck (MRK): 16 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): 15 Liberty Media (LSTZA): 15 Amazon (AMZN): 14 Apache (APA): 14 EMC (EMC): 14 Express Scripts (ESRX): 14 Ford Motor (F): 14 IBM (IBM): 14 Lear (LEA): 14 Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA): 14 Yahoo (YHOO): 14 Crown Castle (CCI): 13 McDonald’s (MCD): 13 Transocean (RIG): 13 Barrick Gold (ABX): 12 SBA Communications (SBAC): 12 US Bancorp (USB): 12 Anadarko Petroleum (APC): 11 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B): 11 Philip Morris International (PM): 11 Transdigm Group (TDG): 11 Target (TGT): 11 Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO): 11 American Tower (AMT): 10 Comcast (CMCSA): 10 Freeport McMoran (FCX): 10

Read more: http://www.marketfolly.com/2010/03/goldman-sachs-vip-list-most-important.html#ixzz0hKUSwEYT

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.