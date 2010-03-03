Goldman: Here's How To Trade While You're Waiting For The UK Pound To Collapse

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Are you convinced the UK pound has a lot further to fall, but you’re not sure when?Have no fear, Goldman is here (via FT Alphaville) with some trading recommendations in the meantime.



The firm is still generally bullish on UK equities, but the basic idea of the trade is to go long stocks with high foreign exposure (that will benefit from a pound slump) and to go short companies with high domestic exposure. It’s a pair trade that would likely be somewhat neutral until a pound collapse. (Though if the pound surges, it could go haywire, we’d imagine).

So, for companies to go long, you’re looking at exporters like:

Royal Dutch Shell (energy)

AstraZeneca (pharma)

Diageo (liquor)

Unilever (food)

Vodafone (telecom)

And for domestic companies to short, you’d look for such companies as:

RBS (finance)

Marks & Spencer (retail)

Ladbrokes (gambling)

Lloyds (finance)

Seems clever enough, and you don’t even need to start trading forex.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.