Goldman: Here's How To Make A Killing In 2010

Ready to kick arse and make a boatload of money in 2010?



Goldman Sachs strategist Jim O’Neill recently unveiled his top trading picks for the coming year. O’Neill and his team hunted all around the world — from currencies, to pair trades to foreign equities — for the best moves.

As for what the global economy will look like, these are his basic premises:

–A benign (above-consensus) global growth outlook, alongside falling CPI inflation and ultra-

low US (and G3) real and nominal rates.

–More differentiation than the market discount in growth and rate views, with a US growth

deceleration that puts our forecast well below consensus, but above consensus views in the

BRICs and in significant parts of the G10 (Australia, UK, Norway, Sweden) and increased

divergence within Europe – a theme Erik Nielsen and team have been focusing on.

–Ongoing concerns about the sustainability of growth in the US, more worries about deflation

than inflation and lingering credit issues in pockets of the market, associated with the high

amortization schedule of corporate securities.

–Risk and liquidity premia which are less extraordinary in the first half of last year but in

many cases still above average. An expectation from our Portfolio Strategy teams of positive

equity returns, but lower than this year and higher in Europe/Asia than in the US.

–A continued search for ‘carry’ in credit and beyond given low rates and a more balanced

macro outlook but with more differentiation across issuers as blanket policy stimulus is

removed.

–Continued cyclical Dollar weakness for most of the year, alongside a view of positive, but

not extraordinary, commodity returns.

Knowing that, here are the top 10 trades >>

Bet on moderating S&P volatility Goldman writes: Short S&P 500 Dec10/Dec11 Forward

Starting Variance Swap, at 28.20, Target 21 At current levels, forward variance suggests that the

coming years will be as volatile as 2009. But this past

year was the 8th most volatile year on record (2008 ranks

as number three), and our recent work on the 2004-

template suggests that even in a sluggish recovery and a

range-bound equity market, as macro-driven uncertainty

declines, volatility can continue to moderate. realised 1-

month S&P 500 volatility is currently at 16, towards the

low end of Buzz Gregory and team's near-term macro

driven forecast range of 15-19, and front-month VIX is at

about 25.50. And the upward-sloping term structure has

kept forward variance higher still. Source: Goldman Sachs: Unveiling Our Top 10 Trades For 2010

Go Russia! Go Britain, and forget the Kiwis The pain in the UK pound, and the strength of the New Zealand Dollar have both been overdone. So, time to reverse that trade. Top Trade #3: Long GBP/NZD at 2.29, target 2.60

In the context of our 'growth differentiation' investment

theme, our FX research has been highlighting the need to

look for strong out-of-consensus views. One currency

cross that stands out in this respect is short NZD/GBP.

We are considerably more bullish on Sterling, linked to

stronger cyclical momentum in response to a large easing

in financial conditions. At the same time we expect rates

to rise a lot more slowly in New Zealand than the

consensus. Beyond the cyclical differentiation relative to consensus,

we think there are additional factors arguing for the NZD

to underperform. Firstly, the positive terms-of-trade

impact on New Zealand has only been about half as large

as in Australia due to the different commodity mix. But

both currencies have performed similarly this year and, in

fact, NZD is at least 5% more overvalued than the AUD.

Secondly, in order to re-balance the economy, the

authorities in New Zealand appear to be considering

dampening domestic demand through tighter fiscal policy

with the explicit aim of weakening the currency. Source: Goldman Sachs: Unveiling Our Top 10 Trades For 2010 Bet on UK/Australia convergence Another similar theme as the UK/Kiwi trade. Top Trade #4: Pay 2-yr UK Rates vs Australia 1-yr

Forward at -268.5bp, Target -150bp. The UK has

been far closer to the epicentre of the credit crisis than

Australia. But markets expect this macro divergence to

extend and the forwards price policy rates to rise much

faster in Australia than in the UK. This looks too

aggressive to us. Overall financial conditions have eased

far more in the UK than in Australia, the damage to UK

house prices has been smaller than initially feared and

our forecasts envisage a steep acceleration of UK GDP

growth into 2011. We see cumulative tightening of

300bp in the UK by end-2011, starting in mid-2010,

compared with just 125bp in Australia.

updated on a monthly basis. Source: Goldman Sachs: Unveiling Our Top 10 Trades For 2010 Here comes a Turkish recovery Get ready for strong growth and higher interest rates in Turkey: Top Trade #5: Pay 2y Rates in Turkey at 8.77%,

Target 12%. Real policy rates in emerging markets are

at record-low levels. This is particularly true in Turkey,

where the market is pricing that real policy rates will

decline from about 1.5% currently (ex-post) to about

1.0% in 12 months. Turkish growth should continue to

recover strongly, while inflation normalises to about 7%

next year. We expect the CBRT to hike by 250bp in the

second half of 2010 from 6.5% currently, more than the

forwards. As tightening begins, we expect the forward

premium to increase. There is a large negative carry and

roll-over cost of 375bp, but we are confident that the

switch in monetary policy will occur in the next few

quarters. Source: Goldman Sachs: Unveiling Our Top 10 Trades For 2010 Short Spain, Long Ireland Credit default swaps on Irish sovereign debt are still wider than Spain's. This will coverge. Source: Goldman Sachs: Unveiling Our Top 10 Trades For 2010 Growth will diverge all around the world The basic idea: bet on growth rates being wildly different all around the world. This theme can be implemented in the form of our

Growth Current (Bloomberg ticker: GSCUGROW). As a

reminder, the Currents are tradable long-short baskets of

currencies that aim to capture certain macro themes in the

FX markets. The Growth Current specifically makes its

selection of currencies based essentially on how fast

countries are closing their output gaps. The FX Growth

Current currently contains long positions in INR, IDR,

CNY, AUD, PLN, PHP and short positions in MXN,

RUB, TRY, TWD, HUF, MYR, but given the dynamic

nature of the basket the composition will change

frequently. Currencies currently included in the short

basket could easily appear on the long side later in the

year (see the Global Viewpoint dated July 20, 2009 for

more details on our FX Currents). Source: Goldman Sachs: Unveiling Our Top 10 Trades For 2010 Go long Poland vs. Japan The final one is another odd pair trade: Polish growth is currently accelerating strongly, running

at a forecast sequential rate of more than 4%qoq

annualised in the current quarter after 2% qoq annualised

in Q3. Poland has only experienced one single quarter of

negative growth during the crisis. The Polish Zloty is

undervalued to the tune of 14% against the EUR,

according to our GSDEER model. Strong export demand

partly linked to the cheap currency but also linked to the

recovery in Germany has kept the trade account close to

zero despite the strong pick-up in domestic demand.

In sharp contrast, the Japanese Yen is significantly

overvalued. The resulting exceptionally tight financial

conditions in Japan have raised the downside risks to

growth from an already anaemic starting point. Moreover,

the new government appears to focus increasingly in the

negative growth impact from Yen overvaluation, as

signalled by recent MoF communications. We also think

there is reasonable chance that the Bank of Japan

proceeds to quantitative easing measures soon in order to

alleviate economic pressures. This could serve as a

catalyst for JPY weakness. Now, see what Morgan Stanley says about 2010 >> Source: Goldman Sachs: Unveiling Our Top 10 Trades For 2010

