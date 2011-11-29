GOLDMAN: Here Are The 15 Stocks That Hedge Funds Love

Photo: Dylan Love
Goldman Sachs’ Hedge Fund Trend Monitor released last Monday broke down the most recent 13-Fs to reveal some interesting information. [via ZeroHedge]We took particular liking to David Kostin’s fascinating rundown of 50 stocks that “matter most” to hedge funds. Basically, the stocks that are most prevalent with the largest holdings among firms.
The “VIP” list is based on an analysis of 558 hedge funds with $429 billion in equity assets and holding between 10 to 200 stock positions.
- Sector: Banking
- Market Cap: $133 billion
- YTD Returns: -17%
- Number of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 19
- Average portfolio weight as a top 10 holding: 6%
Source: Goldman Sachs
- Sector: Consumer Financial Services
- Market Cap: $50 billion
- YTD Returns: +37%
- Number of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 19
- Average portfolio weight as a top 10 holding: 6%
Source: Goldman Sachs
- Sector: Casinos & Gaming
- Market Cap: $35 billion
- YTD Returns: +4%
- Number of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 20
- Average portfolio weight as a top 10 holding: 6%
Source: Goldman Sachs
- Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
- Market Cap: $40 billion
- YTD Returns: +5%
- Number of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 20
- Average portfolio weight as a top 10 holding: 6%
Source: Goldman Sachs
- Sector: Internet Retail
- Market Cap: $99 billion
- YTD Returns: +21%
- Number of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 20
- Average portfolio weight as a top 10 holding: 7%
Source: Goldman Sachs
- Sector: Internet Software & Services
- Market Cap: $38 billion
- YTD Returns: +46%
- Number of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 21
- Average portfolio weight as a top 10 holding: 6%
Source: Goldman Sachs
- Sector: catalogue Retail
- Market Cap: $9 billion
- YTD Returns: +1%
- Number of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 22
- Average portfolio weight as a top 10 holding: 6%
Source: Goldman Sachs
- Sector: Specialty Chemicals
- Market Cap: $20 billion
- YTD Returns: +2%
- Number of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 24
- Average portfolio weight as a top 10 holding: 10%
Source: Goldman Sachs
- Sector: Automobile Manufacturing
- Market Cap: $37 billion
- YTD Returns: -37%
- Number of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 28
- Average portfolio weight as a top 10 holding: 7%
Source: Goldman Sachs
- Sector: Communications Equipment
- Market Cap: $96 billion
- YTD Returns: +17%
- Number of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 29
- Average portfolio weight as a top 10 holding: 5%
Source: Goldman Sachs
- Sector: Pharmaceuticals
- Market Cap: $153 billion
- YTD Returns: +18%
- Number of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 29
- Average portfolio weight as a top 10 holding: 6%
Source: Goldman Sachs
- Sector: Banking/Financial Services
- Market Cap: $124 billion
- YTD Returns: -21%
- Number of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 31
- Average portfolio weight as a top 10 holding: 5%
Source: Goldman Sachs
- Sector: Systems Software
- Market Cap: $225 billion
- YTD Returns: -2%
- Number of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 50
- Average portfolio weight as a top 10 holding: 6%
Source: Goldman Sachs
- Sector: Internet Software & Services
- Market Cap: $158 billion
- YTD Returns: +4%
- Number of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 58
- Average portfolio weight as a top 10 holding: 6%
Source: Goldman Sachs
- Sector: Computer Hardware
- Market Cap: $361 billion
- YTD Returns: +21%
- Number of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 105
- Average portfolio weight as a top 10 holding: 9%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.