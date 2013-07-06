GOLDMAN: Here Are The 10 Most Overpriced Stocks In The Market

Goldman Sachs chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin is bullish. He expects the S&P 500 to rally to 1,750 by the end of the year.
However, this is not to say that every stock in the market is a good buy right now.
In his new US Monthly Chartbook, Kostin offers a list of the 40 stocks with the most downside relative to Goldman analysts’ price targets.
We pulled the 10 stocks that have at least 20% to lose.
Ticker: BSX
Sector: Healthcare
Recent Price: $9.27
Downside: 20.2%
Like other medical device companies, Boston Scientific is now subject to a 2.3% device tax that came as part of the Affordable Care Act.
Ticker: STX
Sector: Technology
Recent Price: $44.83
Downside: 21.9% (rating: neutral)
Seagate, a hard-disk drive producer, has seen its revenues drop by 17%, 2%, and 4% in the last three quarters, respectively.
Ticker: JNPR
Sector: Technology
Recent Price: $19.31
Downside: 22.3%
Last month, shares of the networking equipment company jumped upon comments from their CEO Kevin Johnson that demand from its telecom customers was looking good.
Ticker: XRX
Sector: Technology
Recent Price: $9.07
Downside: 22.8% (rating: neutral)
Five years after trading for $14, Xerox has recently hovered between $6-$8 (although now it's above $9). 'It's a business with low growth prospects but very steady cash flow thanks to long-term contracts,' writes The Street.
Ticker: IGT
Sector: Technology
Recent Price: $16.71
Downside: 23.7%
IGT is a Nevada-based gaming machine company. Last month CNBC's Jim Cramer also ranked this stock a sell. 'This stock is making a comeback,' Cramer said, 'but in the space I like Las Vegas Sands better.'
Ticker: WU
Sector: Financial
Recent Price: $17.11
Downside: 24.0%
Goldman has money transfer giant Western Union at a sell. Though net operating cash flow is up, the company is still growing at a significantly lower level than the industry average.
Ticker: HPQ
Sector: Technology
Recent Price: $24.80
Downside: 31.5%
HP, which hasn't had a smartphone since it got rid of WebOS in 2011, may be entering the smartphone market once again. 'It would be silly if we say no,' HP's senior director of consumer business Su-yin Yam said recently. HP has to be in the game.'
Ticker: INTC
Sector: Technology
Recent Price: $24.23
Downside: 34.0%
Raymond James's Hans Mosesmann recently warned clients that Intel's revenue may decline 'in the mid-to-high single digits,' though the company predicted a rise.
Ticker: CVC
Sector: Services
Recent Price: $16.82
Downside: 34.6%
rumours have been swirling that Charter Communications may make a bid to buy Cablevision, the fifth-largest provider.
Ticker: AMD
Sector: Technology
Recent Price: $4.08
Downside: 38.7%
AMD, a computer processors development company, has seen some crazy volatility year to date thanks to buyout rumours in late April.
