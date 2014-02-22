GOLDMAN: Here Are 23 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Shorting Like Crazy

Even with stock market climbing to record highs, traders continue to target stocks to short.

Especially the traders at Wall Street’s big hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs’ new Hedge Fund Monitor report, which looks at 783 funds with nearly $US2 trillion in gross equity positions, lists the 50 favourite short positions among the world’s largest fund managers.

Near the top of the list are companies that have been around forever like General Electric and Coca-Cola. The big tech companies are among the stocks traders are betting will go down.

We’ve ranked the top 23 by overall dollar value of short interest.

Check it out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.