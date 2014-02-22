GOLDMAN: Here Are 23 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Shorting Like Crazy

Even with stock market climbing to record highs, traders continue to target stocks to short.
Especially the traders at Wall Street’s big hedge funds.
Goldman Sachs’ new Hedge Fund Monitor report, which looks at 783 funds with nearly $US2 trillion in gross equity positions, lists the 50 favourite short positions among the world’s largest fund managers.
Near the top of the list are companies that have been around forever like General Electric and Coca-Cola. The big tech companies are among the stocks traders are betting will go down.
We’ve ranked the top 23 by overall dollar value of short interest.
Check it out.
Ticker: CVX
Value of short interest: $US1.5 billion
YTD Return: -8%
Sector: Energy
Recent Chevron earnings fell more than 30% on lower production, according to WSJ.
Ticker: TGT
Value of short interest: $US1.5 billion
YTD Return: -10%
Sector: Retail
2014 earnings are expected to decline 33% in 2014, according to Businessweek.
Ticker: PG
Value of short interest: $US1.5 billion
YTD Return: -3%
Sector: Household goods
P&G sales have stalled in developed markets, according to Reuters.
Ticker: PFE
Value of short interest: $US1.5 billion
YTD Return: 4%
Sector: Drugs
Patents on Lipitor and Viagra are expiring, which is likely to pressure growth, according to Forbes.
Ticker: GD
Value of short interest: $US1.5 billion
YTD Return: 14%
Sector: Aerospace and defence
Orders from the U.S. army are slowing, according to BizJournals.
Ticker: FDX
Value of short interest: $US1.6 billion
YTD Return: -5%
Sector: Logistics
Sales in express shipping, FedEx's largest unit, have slowed along as consumers reduce spending, according to Reuters.
Ticker: WFC
Value of short interest: $US1.7 billion
YTD Return: 1%
Sector: Finance
Loan growth has slowed as interest rates have creeped up, according to the New York Times.
Ticker: KO
Value of short interest: $US1.7 billion
YTD Return: -8%
Sector: Food and drink
Revenues have slipped as soda sales have stopped growing, according to the Motley Fool.
Ticker: GE
Value of short interest: $US1.8 billion
YTD Return: -9%
Sector: Conglomerate
GE has failed to reach its goal of improving operating profit margins in its industrial businesses, according to WSJ.
Ticker: NFLX
Value of short interest: $US2.1 billion
YTD Return: 20%
Sector: Entertainment
The company remains 'somewhat thinly capitalised' according to Forbes. There's also concern they're losing market share to competitors like Amazon Prime.
Ticker: EMC
Value of short interest: $US3.4 billion
YTD Return: 2%
Sector: Computer storage
EMC plans a restructuring at some point in 2014, according to ZDNet. The firm employs 60,000 people.
Ticker: CAT
Value of short interest: $US3.6 billion
YTD Return: 8%
Sector: Construction equipment
Sales in Asia have slowed, according to the Motley Fool.
Ticker: IBM
Value of short interest: $US4.7 billion
YTD Return: -1%
Sector: Tech
IBM recently announced it is is taking a $US1 billion restructuring charge, and plans to lay off workers, according to Barron's.
Ticker: XOM
Value of short interest: $US4.7 billion
YTD Return: -4%
Sector: Energy
Exxon's recent earnings declined on lower oil prices, declining production and soaring expenses, according to the New York Times.
Ticker: VZ
Value of short interest: $US4.9 billion
YTD Return: -2%
Sector: Telecom
Verizon's Fios sales are slowing in the face of big cable deals, according to the Motley Fool.
Ticker: T
Value of short interest: $US5 billion
YTD Return: -5%
Sector: Telecom
Subscriber growth in the most recent quarter missed estimates.
Ticker: INTC
Value of short interest: $US5.1 billion
YTD Return: -4%
Sector: Computers
PC chip demand has flatlined, according to USA Today
