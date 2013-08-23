GOLDMAN: Here Are 24 Stocks That Hedge Funds Are Shorting Like Crazy

It’s been three weeks since the S&P 500 closed at its all-time high of 1,709.
Some think this is just a mild pullback in an ongoing bull market.
Others think this is the beginning of a big sell-off.
In Goldman Sachs’ new “Hedge Fund Trend Monitor” report, Amanda Schneider lists out the 50 favourite short positions of the 708 hedged funds that the firm follows.
“The [Very Important Short Position] returned 17% YTD in 2013, providing a better return than shorting S&P 500 (19.5%),” said Schneider.
We ranked the top 24 stocks on the list based on the dollar value of short interest.
Ticker: TGT
Value of short interest: $US1.3 billion
YTD Return: 18%
Sector: General Merchandise Stores
Comment: Target's Q2 earnings dropped 13% from a year ago.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: DE
Value of short interest: $US1.3 billion
YTD Return: -1%
Sector: Construction & Farm Machinery & Heavy Trucks
Comment: Deere beat earnings recently, with revenue jumping 12% to $US10.01 billion from $US8.93 billion a year ago.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: MTB
Value of short interest: $US1.4 billion
YTD Return: 20%
Sector: Regional Banks
Comment: M&T recently announced a quarterly cash dividend of $US0.70 per share.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CTL
Value of short interest: $US1.4 billion
YTD Return: -12%
Sector: Integrated Telecommunication Services
Comment: Centurylink reported mixed earnings this month, with consumer revenues down 3.0% year over year in Q2.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: UPS
Value of short interest: $US1.4 billion
YTD Return: 19%
Sector: Air Freight & Logistics
Comment: UPS said its Q2 earnings disappointed because international shippers opted for slower services. Profit fell 4% last quarter.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: MMM
Value of short interest: $US1.5 billion
YTD Return: 26%
Sector: Industrial Conglomerates
Comment: The company purchased ceramic producer Ceradyne for $US860 million last year but has had a harder time finding attractive acquisition prospects this year.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: COP
Value of short interest: $US1.6 billion
YTD Return: 20%
Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
Comment: Thanks to the spinoff of its refinery business, ConocoPhillips' Q2 earnings fell 9.6%.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: WMT
Value of short interest: $US1.6 billion
YTD Return: 11%
Sector: Hypermarkets & Super Centres
Comment: The world's third largest retailer missed analyst earnings expectations last quarter.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: EMC
Value of short interest: $US1.7 billion
YTD Return: 3%
Sector: Computer Storage & Peripherals
Comment: The information infrastructure company met analyst expectations for Q2, with revenue increasing 4% compared to the year-earlier quarter.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: GE
Value of short interest: $US1.7 billion
YTD Return: 16%
Sector: Industrial Conglomerates
Comment: GE reported Q2 EPS of $US0.36, down 5% from the year-ago quarter.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: BRK.B
Value of short interest: $US1.7 billion
YTD Return: 28%
Sector: Property & Casualty Insurance
Comment: Berkshire beat earnings estimates in Q2. It reported total operating income at $US3.919 billion, higher than its $US3.720 billion in the same period last year.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CVX
Value of short interest: $US2.2 billion
YTD Return: 14%
Sector: Integrated Oil & Gas
Comment: Chevron's Q2 earnings dropped 26% thanks to higher costs and a beleaguered crude oil market.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: VZ
Value of short interest: $US2.3 billion
YTD Return: 16%
Sector: Integrated Telecommunication Services
Comment: AT&T added 551,000 postpaid wireless customers and sold 6.8 million smartphones in the second quarter.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CAT
Value of short interest: $US2.7 billion
YTD Return: -3%
Sector: Construction & Farm Machinery & Heavy Trucks
Comment: A big exposure to the struggling mining industry meant Caterpillar's Q2 earnings dropped 43%.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: MRK
Value of short interest: $US2.9 billion
YTD Return: 19%
Sector: Pharmaceuticals
Comment: Merck reported Q2 net income at $US906 million, down from $US1.79 billion a year earlier.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: T
Value of short interest: $US3.2 billion
YTD Return: 6%
Sector: Integrated Telecommunication Services
Comment: AT&T met analyst earnings expectations, at $US0.67 EPS in Q2.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: IBM
Value of short interest: $US3.4 billion
YTD Return: -2%
Sector: IT Consulting & Other Services
Comment: IBM's revenue dropped 3% in Q2 to $US24.9 billion from $US25.78 billion.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: XOM
Value of short interest: $US4.5 billion
YTD Return: 4%
Sector: Integrated Oil & Gas
Comment: Weak refining margins saw earnings fall about 14% from the year-earlier quarter.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: INTC
Value of short interest: $US5.7
YTD Return: 10%
Sector: Semiconductors
Comment: Intel netted $US12.8 billion in revenue in Q2, up 2% from the year-ago quarter. The company still missed earnings expectations of $US12.9 billion.
Source: Goldman Sachs
