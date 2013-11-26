GOLDMAN: Here Are 25 Stocks That Hedge Funds Are Shorting Like Crazy

The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high of 1,804 on Friday, and Wall Street’s
short sellers with the resources to ride out the highhave been salivating waiting for the market to crumble.

Goldman Sachs’ new Hedge Fund Monitor report, which looks at 783 funds with nearly $US2 trillion in gross equity positions, lists the 50 favourite short positions among the world’s largest hedge fund managers.

“More than half of the 50 key short positions have outperformed the S&P 500 YTD, and five have returned over 100%,” noted Goldman’s Amanda Schneider.

Perhaps the stock that have outperformed during the rally will underperform during the collapse.

We ranked the top 25 stocks on the list based on the dollar value of short interest.

23. Target

Ticker: TGT

Value of Short Interest: $1.5 billion

YTD Return: 15%

Sector: General Merchandise

Comment: The retailer's fiscal third-quarter earnings fell 46% on weak earnings from its U.S. business and losses in Canada.

Source:Goldman Sachs

22. Bristol-Myers Squibb

Ticker: BMY

Value of Short Interest: $1.5 billion

YTD Return: 65%

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

Comment: The pharma company recently reported positive results from its nivolumab treatment for lung cancer.

Source:Goldman Sachs

21. SanDisk

Ticker: SNDK

Value of Short Interest: $1.5 billion

YTD Return: 59%

Sector: Computer Storage & Peripherals

Comment: The company's earnings more than tripled in its third-quarter, benefiting from its shift toward solid-state drives.

Source:Goldman Sachs

20. UPS

Ticker: UPS

Value of Short Interest: $1.6 billion

YTD Return: 41%

Sector: Air Freight & Logistics

Comment: The company's third-quarter revenue climbed as domestic and international shipments increased and the company expects a boost in online sales from the holiday season.

Source:Goldman Sachs

19. Schlumberger

Ticker: SLB

Value of Short Interest: $1.7 billion

YTD Return: 34%

Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

Comment: The oil company's profits grew 20% in the last quarter as revenue from oil-field services revenue in the Middle East and Asia grew.

Source:Goldman Sachs

18. General Electric

Ticker: GE

Value of Short Interest: $1.7 billion

YTD Return: 33%

Sector: Industrial Conglomerates

Comments: The conglomerate, whose shares jumped 21%, was among the top 3 stocks to push the Dow up to its 16000 surge.

Source:Goldman Sachs

17. Chevron

Ticker: CVX

Value of Short Interest: $1.7 billion

YTD Return: 15%

Sector: Integrated Oil & Gas

Comment: The California-based oil company spent more than its competitors as its capital and exploration expenses rose 25%.

Source:Goldman Sachs

16. Pfizer

Ticker: PFE

Value of Short Interest: $1.8 billion

YTD Return: 32%

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

Comment: The FDA last month allowed the company's rheumatoid arthritis treatment label to include patient reports for whom the drug has worked.

Source:Goldman Sachs

15. Caterpillar

Ticker: CAT

Value of Short Interest: $1.8 billion

YTD Return: -4%

Sector: Construction & Farm Machinery & Heavy Trucks

Comment: The company last month reported a 12% decline in machinery sales from last year and a 9% decline in power systems sales.

Source:Goldman Sachs

14. ConocoPhillips

Ticker: COP

Value of Short Interest: $1.8 billion

YTD Return: 30%

Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

Comment: The oil company's third quarter earnings gained 38% from profit on an asset sale.

Source: Goldman Sachs

13. EMC Corp.

Ticker: EMC

Value of Short Interest: $1.9 billion

YTD Return: -5%

Sector: Computer Storage & Peripherals

Comment: The cloud data company's profits fell 6.5% due to downward pressure on information technology spending.

Source: Goldman Sachs

12. Procter & Gamble

Ticker: PG

Value of Short Interest: $1.9 billion

YTD Return: 28%

Sector: Household Products

Comment: The consumer staples company beat estimates last quarter but CEO Alan Lafley, who was brought out of retirement to replace Bob Mcdonald, did not speak at the earnings call.

Source: Goldman Sachs

11. Netflix

Ticker: NFLX

Value of Short Interest: $1.9 billion

YTD Return: 269%

Sector: Internet Retail

Comment: Hedge fund titan Carl Icahn sold 50% of his stake in Netflix after making $US2 billion off the investment.

Source: Goldman Sachs

10. Wal-Mart

Ticker: WMT

Value of Short Interest: $US2 billion

YTD Return: 18%

Sector: Hypermarkets & Super Centres

Comment: The company reported a sales shortfall due to disappointing comparable store sales and dropped its outlook for the next quarter.

Source: Goldman Sachs

9. Johnson & Johnson

Ticker: JNJ

Value of Short Interest: $2.2 billion

YTD Return: 38%

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

Comment: The company is paying a $US2,5 billion settlement related to its artificial hips as well as a $US2 billion fine relating to false marketing.

Source: Goldman Sachs

8. Walt Disney

Ticker: DIS

Value of Short Interest: $2.5 billion

YTD Return: 40%

Sector: Movies & Entertainment

Comment:The company beat estimates on increases in its parks and resorts revenues and on obtaining the Star Wars franchise from Lucasfilm.

Source: Goldman Sachs

7. Salesforce.com

Ticker: CRM

Value of Short Interest: $2.7 billion

YTD Return: 32%

Sector: Application Software

Comment: The company's third quarter losses narrowed after its acquisition of ExactTarget.

Source: Goldman Sachs

6. Verizon

Ticker: VZ

Value of Short Interest: $3.6 billion

YTD Return: 23%

Sector: Integrated Telecommunication Services

Comment: Despite a subscriber shortfall, the company's wireless division beat estimates and agreed to buy out partner Vodafone's 45% stake.

Source: Goldman Sachs

5. IBM

Ticker: IBM

Value of Short Interest: $3.6 billion

YTD Return: -2%

Sector: IT Consulting & Other Services

Comment: The company beat estimates last quarter after a series of bad quarters.

Source: Goldman Sachs

4. Exxon Mobil

Ticker: XOM

Value of Short Interest: $4.4 billion

YTD Return: 13%

Sector: Integrated Oil & Gas

Comment: The company's earnings beat estimates by 2 cents, but its stock has been down 2% over the past year.

Source: Goldman Sachs

3. AT&T

Ticker: T

Value of Short Interest: $4.5 billion

YTD Return: 11%

Sector: Integrated Telecommunication Services

Comment: Institutional investors remained concerned about the telecom giant due to greater competition in the wireless segment and fears over the company overpaying for its acquisition of Leap.

Source: Goldman Sachs

2. Gilead

Ticker: GILD

Value of Short Interest: $5 billion

YTD Return: 88%

Sector: Biotechnology

Comment: The company gained approval for its experimental hepatitis C treatment sofosbuvir by the European Medicines Agency.

Source: Goldman Sachs

1. Intel

Intel motherboard

Ticker: INTC

Value of Short Interest: $6.1 billion

YTD Return: 24%

Sector: Semiconductors

Comment:The company has predicted flat revenues in the coming year due to a decline in PC sales.

Source: Goldman Sachs

