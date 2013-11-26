GOLDMAN: Here Are 25 Stocks That Hedge Funds Are Shorting Like Crazy

The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high of 1,804 on Friday, and Wall Street’s
short sellers with the resources to ride out the highhave been salivating waiting for the market to crumble.
Goldman Sachs’ new Hedge Fund Monitor report, which looks at 783 funds with nearly $US2 trillion in gross equity positions, lists the 50 favourite short positions among the world’s largest hedge fund managers.
“More than half of the 50 key short positions have outperformed the S&P 500 YTD, and five have returned over 100%,” noted Goldman’s Amanda Schneider.
Perhaps the stock that have outperformed during the rally will underperform during the collapse.
We ranked the top 25 stocks on the list based on the dollar value of short interest.
Ticker: TGT
Value of Short Interest: $1.5 billion
YTD Return: 15%
Sector: General Merchandise
Comment: The retailer's fiscal third-quarter earnings fell 46% on weak earnings from its U.S. business and losses in Canada.
Source:Goldman Sachs
Ticker: BMY
Value of Short Interest: $1.5 billion
YTD Return: 65%
Sector: Pharmaceuticals
Comment: The pharma company recently reported positive results from its nivolumab treatment for lung cancer.
Source:Goldman Sachs
Ticker: SNDK
Value of Short Interest: $1.5 billion
YTD Return: 59%
Sector: Computer Storage & Peripherals
Comment: The company's earnings more than tripled in its third-quarter, benefiting from its shift toward solid-state drives.
Source:Goldman Sachs
Ticker: UPS
Value of Short Interest: $1.6 billion
YTD Return: 41%
Sector: Air Freight & Logistics
Comment: The company's third-quarter revenue climbed as domestic and international shipments increased and the company expects a boost in online sales from the holiday season.
Source:Goldman Sachs
Ticker: SLB
Value of Short Interest: $1.7 billion
YTD Return: 34%
Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
Comment: The oil company's profits grew 20% in the last quarter as revenue from oil-field services revenue in the Middle East and Asia grew.
Source:Goldman Sachs
Ticker: GE
Value of Short Interest: $1.7 billion
YTD Return: 33%
Sector: Industrial Conglomerates
Comments: The conglomerate, whose shares jumped 21%, was among the top 3 stocks to push the Dow up to its 16000 surge.
Source:Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CVX
Value of Short Interest: $1.7 billion
YTD Return: 15%
Sector: Integrated Oil & Gas
Comment: The California-based oil company spent more than its competitors as its capital and exploration expenses rose 25%.
Source:Goldman Sachs
Ticker: PFE
Value of Short Interest: $1.8 billion
YTD Return: 32%
Sector: Pharmaceuticals
Comment: The FDA last month allowed the company's rheumatoid arthritis treatment label to include patient reports for whom the drug has worked.
Source:Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CAT
Value of Short Interest: $1.8 billion
YTD Return: -4%
Sector: Construction & Farm Machinery & Heavy Trucks
Comment: The company last month reported a 12% decline in machinery sales from last year and a 9% decline in power systems sales.
Source:Goldman Sachs
Ticker: COP
Value of Short Interest: $1.8 billion
YTD Return: 30%
Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
Comment: The oil company's third quarter earnings gained 38% from profit on an asset sale.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: EMC
Value of Short Interest: $1.9 billion
YTD Return: -5%
Sector: Computer Storage & Peripherals
Comment: The cloud data company's profits fell 6.5% due to downward pressure on information technology spending.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: PG
Value of Short Interest: $1.9 billion
YTD Return: 28%
Sector: Household Products
Comment: The consumer staples company beat estimates last quarter but CEO Alan Lafley, who was brought out of retirement to replace Bob Mcdonald, did not speak at the earnings call.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: NFLX
Value of Short Interest: $1.9 billion
YTD Return: 269%
Sector: Internet Retail
Comment: Hedge fund titan Carl Icahn sold 50% of his stake in Netflix after making $US2 billion off the investment.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: WMT
Value of Short Interest: $US2 billion
YTD Return: 18%
Sector: Hypermarkets & Super Centres
Comment: The company reported a sales shortfall due to disappointing comparable store sales and dropped its outlook for the next quarter.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: JNJ
Value of Short Interest: $2.2 billion
YTD Return: 38%
Sector: Pharmaceuticals
Comment: The company is paying a $US2,5 billion settlement related to its artificial hips as well as a $US2 billion fine relating to false marketing.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: DIS
Value of Short Interest: $2.5 billion
YTD Return: 40%
Sector: Movies & Entertainment
Comment:The company beat estimates on increases in its parks and resorts revenues and on obtaining the Star Wars franchise from Lucasfilm.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CRM
Value of Short Interest: $2.7 billion
YTD Return: 32%
Sector: Application Software
Comment: The company's third quarter losses narrowed after its acquisition of ExactTarget.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: VZ
Value of Short Interest: $3.6 billion
YTD Return: 23%
Sector: Integrated Telecommunication Services
Comment: Despite a subscriber shortfall, the company's wireless division beat estimates and agreed to buy out partner Vodafone's 45% stake.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: IBM
Value of Short Interest: $3.6 billion
YTD Return: -2%
Sector: IT Consulting & Other Services
Comment: The company beat estimates last quarter after a series of bad quarters.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: XOM
Value of Short Interest: $4.4 billion
YTD Return: 13%
Sector: Integrated Oil & Gas
Comment: The company's earnings beat estimates by 2 cents, but its stock has been down 2% over the past year.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: T
Value of Short Interest: $4.5 billion
YTD Return: 11%
Sector: Integrated Telecommunication Services
Comment: Institutional investors remained concerned about the telecom giant due to greater competition in the wireless segment and fears over the company overpaying for its acquisition of Leap.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: GILD
Value of Short Interest: $5 billion
YTD Return: 88%
Sector: Biotechnology
Comment: The company gained approval for its experimental hepatitis C treatment sofosbuvir by the European Medicines Agency.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: INTC
Value of Short Interest: $6.1 billion
YTD Return: 24%
Sector: Semiconductors
Comment:The company has predicted flat revenues in the coming year due to a decline in PC sales.
Source: Goldman Sachs
