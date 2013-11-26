GOLDMAN: Here Are 25 Stocks That Hedge Funds Are Shorting Like Crazy

The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high of 1,804 on Friday, and Wall Street’s

short sellers with the resources to ride out the highhave been salivating waiting for the market to crumble.

Goldman Sachs’ new Hedge Fund Monitor report, which looks at 783 funds with nearly $US2 trillion in gross equity positions, lists the 50 favourite short positions among the world’s largest hedge fund managers.

“More than half of the 50 key short positions have outperformed the S&P 500 YTD, and five have returned over 100%,” noted Goldman’s Amanda Schneider.

Perhaps the stock that have outperformed during the rally will underperform during the collapse.

We ranked the top 25 stocks on the list based on the dollar value of short interest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.