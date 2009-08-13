Goldman Hedge Fund Manager's Wife Got Drunk And Drove Her Car Into A Tree

There’s really not a lot to add to this item from Page Six:



IT’S been a rough year for Ray and Jane Iwanowski. The couple was flying high last year, with Ray, 42, running the Global Alpha hedge fund for Goldman Sachs. In September, they bought a 4,184-square-foot, nine-room apartment at 823 Park Ave. for $13.5 million. But then, in March, Ray and his partner Mark Carhart both retired from Goldman, having suffered investment losses and client redemptions which brought the fund’s assets down from $12 billion in 2007 to $2.5 billion. And on July 26, Jane, 48, was arrested in East Hampton on a misdemeanour charge of DWI after driving her 2003 BMW into a tree near the Iwanowskis’ nearby house.

