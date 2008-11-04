Goldman Hedge Fund Crushed

What’s $1 billion between friends?



FT: One of Goldman Sachs’s flagship hedge funds, run by two of the Wall Street bank’s most talented traders, has lost close to $1bn since its launch in January in further evidence of the crisis facing the industry.

Goldman Sachs Investment Partners, which was hailed in January as one of the biggest hedge fund launches, raising more than $6bn, has told investors that it had lost $989m by September. It said the fund was down about 13 per cent in the third quarter. Year-to-date performance fell about 15.5 per cent in the year to September.

And, no, you can’t have the rest of your money back:

GS Investment Partners, which imposed a two-year lock-in at launch and has a strong bias towards equities, is managed by Raanan Agus and Kenneth Eberts, former heads of proprietary trading desks at Goldman.

The fund was launched after a poor year for the bank’s quantitative, or computer-driven, hedge funds which were hit hard in August 2007 forcing the bank to inject $3bn to rescue its Global Equity Opportunities fund.

More than half of GS Investment Partners’ losses in the third quarter was from its investments in commodities, basic materials, metals, mining, energy and agriculture. But like many multi-strategy funds diversified across equity, credit markets and convertible bonds, GS Investment Partners was hit hard by losses on convertible bonds – debt instruments that can convert into equity. It said returns from the convertible asset class had been “abysmal”.

