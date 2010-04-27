10 Rules For Tomorrow's Goldman Hearings Drinking Game

Photo: Business Insider

Tomorrow the Goldman Senate hearing commences.Thanks to commenter Resurrect Barry Goldwater’s idea to turn this into a drinking game, we decided to make things interesting.



We’re open to amending the list so if you have any good ideas, post them in the comments section.

Rules:

— Anyone says something like, we don’t bet against clients –> 1/2 shot

— Anyone says, we didn’t take a one-directional “bet” –> 1/2 shot

— Anyone says “bet” like it belongs in quotation marks –> 1/2 shot

— For every derivatives acronym –> 1/2 shot

— Anyone cries –> 2 shots

— Anyone mentions “vampire squid” –> 2 shots

— Witty (or not) puns on the word “ABACUS” and calculating –> 3 shots

— Tourre speaks in French –> 3 shots

— Fabrice refers to himself in the third person –> 3 shots

— Blankfein says he’s doing “God’s work” –> Drink everything you’ve got

Optional:

— (Suggested by commenter Vikram Pandit) Anyone says “I’m sorry” –> 1 shot

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.