Project Good Goldman PR: Burger Eating Contests And Tom Brady Worshiping Ceremonies

Even if they don’t like the candid emails released by the SEC and the Senate, Goldman traders and executives have been, for better or worse, humanized by them. Especially Fabrice Tourre, who wrote mushy emails to two of his girlfriends (one ex, one current).



Now we learn from the Wall Street Journal that the bankers kindly forgo strict diets of “egg whites, fruit and turkey sandwiches” for an annual White Castle burger eating contest.

Reporter Kate Kelly takes us inside the action at the 2007 competition.

Apparently, after bonus checks went out in December 2007, about 10 Goldman mortgage traders bought White Castle burgers with some of their extra cash and then “wolfed down the burgers” surrounded by dozens of cheering colleagues.

Bystanders made bets on how many burgers the traders could eat and then donated the proceeds to charity. Sweet.

The traders also apparently idolize the all-American quarterback Tom Brady.

“Young traders in Goldman’s mortgage unit were told to take a cue from Tom Brady, the New England Patriots quarterback regarded as methodical and cool under pressure,” Kelly tells us.

This is a good strategy in Project Anthropomorphize Goldman and its employees. They appear normal and American.

Eating contests and Tom Brady worshiping ceremonies are much better fodder for stories than Goldman hating people with tans and designing their toilets to eavesdrop on employees.

