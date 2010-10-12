Goldman realises Their Employees Maybe Didn't Read Foreclosure Documents Either, Halts Foreclosures

Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is now halting foreclosures, the latest bank to become involved in the Foreclosure-Gate scandal that is causing loan-servicing banks to investigate how foreclosure documents were handled before making any other moves to proceed with foreclosures.Litton Loan servicing said this morning that they have suspended proceedings “in certain cases while it completes a review of its procedures.”



Goldman joins a long line of banks that had to recently admit their employees (may have or did in fact, depending on the bank) blindly signed thousands of foreclosure documents.

Someone from JPMorgan, for example, admitted that he did not read thousands of documents before signing them.

