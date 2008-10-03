Goldman Guys Promise Warren Buffett They Won't Sell Stock

Warren Buffett’s deal with Goldman Sachs just keeps getting sweeter. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday, Goldman revealed that senior executives have agreed to hold the nearly all of their shares in the company for at least three years. They can sell earlier only if Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway redeems the Goldman preferred stock it bought last week.



All the top guys–chief executive Lloyd Blankfein, chief financial officer David Viniar, and co-chief operating officers Gary Cohn and Jon Winkelried–have signed onto the ‘no sell’ deal. It locks in the executives, their families and their estates, and bars any sale amounting to more than 10% of their common stock.

Goldman’s filing is below.

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On September 28, 2008, each of Lloyd C. Blankfein, Gary D. Cohn, Jon Winkelried and David A. Viniar (each an “Executive”) executed a letter agreement with The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (the “Company”) in which the Executive agreed that, with certain exceptions, until the earlier of October 1, 2011 and the date of redemption of all of the Company’s 10% Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G, par value $0.01 per share and having a liquidation value of $100,000 per share (the “Series G Preferred Stock”), (i) the Executive will continue to satisfy the Special Transfer Restrictions (at the 75% level) which are set forth in the Amended and Restated Shareholders’ Agreement and described in the Company’s 2008 proxy statement; and (ii) the Executive, his spouse and any estate planning vehicles will not dispose of more than 10% of the aggregate number of shares of the Company’s voting common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Stock”), they beneficially owned on September 28, 2008. Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year. On September 30, 2008, the Company filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware a Certificate of Designations to its Restated Certificate of Incorporation establishing the terms of the Series G Preferred Stock. A copy of the Certificate of Designations is included as an exhibit to this Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference into this Item 5.03. Item 8.01 Other Events. On October 1, 2008, the Company closed its previously announced sale to Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and certain affiliates of (1) 50,000 shares of the Series G Preferred Stock and (2) a warrant to purchase 43,478,260 shares of Common Stock for an aggregate purchase price of $5.0 billion in cash.

