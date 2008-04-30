Goldman: GTA IV Could Give Microsoft A $100M Boost (TTWO, MSFT)

Take-Two Interactive isn’t the only player hoping for blockbuster numbers out of Grand Theft Auto IV. Both Microsoft (MSFT) and Sony (SNE) are looking for a big bump, via licence fees for their game consoles, from Take-Two’s (TTWO) ultra-violent, ultra-hyped game. Microsoft has made a particularly large wager: It’s paid a reported $50 million for the rights to exclusive bonus content for the game.



That bet is looking pretty smart right now, says Goldman analyst Sarah Friar. Sarah had previously estimated that Microsoft’s game group would see revenues increase 34% y/y, to $1.5 billion, in the next quarter. Now, she says, a spike in GTA sales could boost revenues by 44% for the June quarter, to $1.6 billion. Even by video game standards, $100 million is a nice score.

