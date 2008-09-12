Goldman (GS): Sorry, Lehman (LEH), We're Not Buying You

Cross one potential Lehman (LEH) saviour off the list. Reuters says Goldman Sachs won’t be the buyer:



Contrary to market speculation, Goldman Sachs Group Inc is not pursuing an acquisition of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, reflecting concerns that integrating two investment banks would be too disruptive, sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.