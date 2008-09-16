Goldman (GS) Q3 Shockingly Good, But Largely Irrelevant To Market

UPDATE: Goldman execs vigorously disputed the idea that they need to sell to a commercial bank. They point to their track record, which is amazing.

EARLIER: Goldman Sachs (GS) actually made money in Q3, posting EPS of $1.81 versus a $1.71 consensus. Revenue was slightly light–$6.04 billion against a consensus of $6.23 billion–but relative to the rest of the industry, it’s hard to complain.

Shares are still threatening to open lower, however, due to the wider turmoil in financial markets. All that really matters is Goldman’s balance sheet and outlook.

See Also: Goldman and Morgan Toast, Says Roubini: Need To Find Buyer Immediately

