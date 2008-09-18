Goldman (GS) - Morgan (MS) Merger Makes No Sense

As market fears intensify, Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) are now getting taken out and shot. One proposed solution is that they merge with a commercial bank, or with each other. Citi’s Prashant Bhatia, however, remains unconvinced that such a deal would provide any real value:



Both GS & MS have out-executed many universal banking peers over long periods of time (including the most recent credit cycle). It’s unclear from a fundamental perspective what value merging with a commercial bank would bring. Deposits from commercial banks can’t be used for most of the business that’s done by brokers and many commercial banks have asset quality issues of their own. However, if the perception around deposit-funded institutions remains, we believe GS & MS will have valuecreating

options.

Additionally, Bhatia goes over the types of hard-to-sell assets that both Morgan and Goldman still have on their balance sheet, and how they’re marking them:

MS has Alt-A assets marked at roughly 35¢, vs GS at 50¢ and Lehman at 39¢ as of its last disclosure. MS & GS both have commercial mortgage loans marked in the low 80s, and MS has its super senior subprime CDOs marked in the low teens. Leveraged loans are marked in the low 80s at both MS & GS.

Bhatia reiterates his Hold rating for both Goldman and Morgan Stanley.

