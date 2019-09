Goldman Sachs (GS) continued to embarrass the rest of Wall Street, with both revenue and EPS blowing away estimates:



Revenue $9.42 billion vs. $8.74 billion estimate.

EPS came in at $4.58 vs. $3.43 estimate.

