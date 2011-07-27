GOLDMAN: Invest In These Public Companies That Are Growing Like Crazy

Photo: Flickr
In its latest note on “Where to Invest Now,” Goldman’s David J. Kostin says the company’s Revenue Growth basket of stocks is one place you should invest.Industries include information technology, energy, financials, industrials, health care, consumer discretionary, materials, utilities, telecommunications, and consumer staples.
In the bunch, the median revenue growth is 15% vs. 6% for the S&P, while EPS growth of 19% compares to the S&P’s 14%.
Based in Arizona, First Solar is a company that manufactures photovoltaic solar power systems. It acquired Raytracker Inc., a tracking technology and photovoltaic (PV) balance-of-systems firm, in January of this year.
Market cap: $10.69 billion
Revenue: $3.1 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 29%
PE: 13.4x
Salesforce.com is a tech company that creates enterprise cloud computing applications for businesses world-wide. Last year the company acquired Jigsaw Data Corporation, a cloud provider of crowd-sourced data services in the cloud. It bought two more companies, Heroku, Inc. and Dimdim, Inc., in January.
Market cap: $20.14 billion
Revenue: $2.4 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 24%
PE: NM
cognisant Tech Solutions provides information technology, consults, and takes on business processes for clients in the healthcare, financial services, retail, and logistics.
Market cap: $22.44 billion
Revenue: $7.3 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 23%
PE: 27.1x
F5 Networks is a tech company that works with businesses to streamline the delivery of network-based applications and assure the security and performance of data servers and other network resources.
Market cap: $8.21 billion
Revenue: $1.4 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 20%
PE: 29.8x
Something you may not know about this global giant--it's making acquisitions left and right. In the winter of 2010 Google bought Aardvark and On2 Technologies, Inc., then it bought AdMob Inc. in May 2010. The following August it acquired Slide Inc., and in December, Widevine Technologies. This year, the company bought PushLife in April.
Market cap: $199.23 billion
Revenue: $25.7 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 19%
PE: 15.6x
This company requires no introduction--it's worth more than its competitors, Intel and Microsoft, combined. Its will have two new iPhones out in September. Its so popular world-wide that China makes fake Apple Stores.
Market cap: $364.55 billion
Revenue: $129.4 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 19%
PE: 13.6x
Juniper creates network infrastructures to consolidate information for businesses.
Market cap: $16.67 billion
Revenue: $5.7 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 18%
PE: 20.7x
Akamai Technologies is a company that works with businesses to improve their on-line capabilities, from video streaming to website content.
Market cap: $5.67 billion
Revenue: $1.3 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 15%
PE: 19.5x
Red Hat Inc. is a software company that licenses users to modify its products. At the end of last year it bought Makara, a developer of deployment and management solutions for applications in the cloud.
Market cap: $8.6 billion
Revenue: $1.2 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 15%
PE: 45.3x
Morgan Stanley beat out the top-dog in financials, Goldman Sachs, in Q2 of this year.
Market cap: $36.24 billion
Revenue: $36.3 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 13%
PE: 9.8x
T. Rowe Price has been changing things up. Last year, it acquired a 26% interest in UTI Asset Management Company and reorganized its international unit enough to subsequently shut it down.
Market cap: $15.46 billion
Revenue: $3.2 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 12%
PE: 19.0x
Franklin Resources is a holding company that, together with its subsidiaries, is known as Franklin Templeton Investments.
Market cap: $29.47 billion
Revenue: $5.4 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 12%
PE: 15.3x
Invesco has clients in 150 countries. As of 2010, its gathered assets were comprised of 61% retail, 36% institutional, and 3% Private Wealth Management clients.
Market cap: $10.33 billion
Revenue: $4.9 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 10%
PE: 13.0x
BlackRock bought Helix Financial Group LLC and all of the net assets of Primasia Investment Trust Co., LTD.
Market cap: $35.65 billion
Revenue: $5.4 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 10%
PE: 15.0x
At the end of last year, Federated Investors advised 136 Federated-supported funds.
Market cap: $2.3 billion
Revenue: $1.0 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 10%
PE: 14.3x
CME Group offers clients a wide range of services, from clearing services for cleared over-the-counter derivatives, to index services. Trades are made on its own electronic trading platform.
Market cap: $18.94 billion
Revenue: $3.6 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 10%
PE: 17.4x
In December of 2010, this financial holding company acquired Waterline Partners, LLC.
Market cap: $11.04 billion
Revenue: $4.1 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 9%
PE: 16.1x
PACCAR Inc. is a Washington-based truck manufacturer (light, medium, and heavy) and provides information technology and consultations to other firms about the trucking industry.
Market cap: $18.47 billion
Revenue: $17.3 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 24%
PE: 17.7x
Last year Cabot produced 357.9 millions of cubic feet equivalent of oil and gas per day.
Market cap: $7.54 billion
Revenue: $1.4 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 34%
PE: 47.2x
Noble is a drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry.
Market cap: $9.88 billion
Revenue: $3.7 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 31%
PE: 13.2x
Range Resources is a natural gas exploration and drilling company with 2,688,000 gross (2,078,000 net) acres of leasehold, including 340,000 acres where it also owned a royalty interest. Its holdings are most located in Appalachia and the Southwest.
Market cap: $10.29 billion
Revenue: $1.4 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 29%
PE: 49.0x
EQT produces, stores and distributes natural gas.
Market cap: $9.40 billion
Revenue: $1.7 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 28%
PE: 25.3x
Pioneer is an oil and gas exploration and production company based in the United States and South Africa.
Market cap: $11.54 billion
Revenue: $3.2 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 27%
PE: 23.0x
EOG is a natural gas and oil exploration and production company that works in the United States, Trinidad and Tobago, China, Canada and the United Kingdom.
Market cap: $28.79 billion
Revenue: $10.5 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 26%
PE: 24.4x
Fastenal is a wholesale construction and industrial supply company.
Market cap: $10.13 billion
Revenue: $3.1 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 15%
PE: 29.6x
Cummins designs, manufactures, distributes, and services energy related hardware from gas and oil engines to air handling systems.
Market cap: $21.13 billion
Revenue: $19.8 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 15%
PE: 12.9x
Fluro is a holding company and professional services firm that takes care of engineering, procurement, construction and management. Its industries include mining, oil and gas, petrochemicals, power and more.
Market cap: $11.83 billion
Revenue: $26.9 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 15%
PE: 19.3x
Robert Half International is a risk consulting and staffing firm that specialises in financial services and accounting.
Market cap: $4.29 billion
Revenue: $4.2 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 14%
PE: 25.3x
Precision manufactures complex metal components for aerospace and industrial gas turbines.
Market cap: $23.61 billion
Revenue: $7.8 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 13%
PE: 19.5%
As of the end of 2010, Watson manufactured 160 generic and 30 brand name pharmaceutical product families.
Market cap: $8.78 billion
Revenue: $5.2 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 22%
PE: 14.8x
Edwards Lifesciences specialises in products that help treat cardiovascular disease.
Market cap: $8.59 billion
Revenue: $5.2 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 22%
PE: 14.8x
Intuitive designs and manufactures advanced surgical systems called da Vinci surgical systems.
Market cap: $15.81 billion
Revenue: $1.9 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 16%
PE: 32.3x
Cerner is a healthcare company that provides information technology, healthcare devices and more.
Market cap: $10.85 billion
Revenue: $2.0 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 13%
PE: 34.2x
Celgene is a biopharmaceuticals company. Last year, it acquired Abraxis BioScience, Inc.
Market cap: $28.20 billion
Revenue: $5.1 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 13%
PE: 17.4
Mylan is a generic and specialty pharmaceutical company. Last year it acquired 100% of the outstanding equity in Bioniche Pharma Holdings Limited (Bioniche Pharma).
Market cap: $10.41 billion
Revenue: $6.8 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 11%
PE: 12.0x
Netflix has replaced Blockbuster as the household go-to for stay-in entertainment.
Market cap: $14.89 billion
Revenue: $3.6 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 34%
PE: 60.2x
Expect to see Amazon's tablets get better, in February 2010, the Company acquired Touchco, a touch screen technology company.
Market cap: $96.51 billion
Revenue: $47.6 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 28%
PE: NM
The stand-out of online travel sites.
Market cap: $26.30 billion
Revenue: $5.2 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 23%
PE: 26.3x
D.R. Horton is a U.S. home-building company. Homes generally range between 1,000 ft and 4,000 ft in size.
Market cap: $3.82 billion
Revenue: $4.0 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 20%
PE: 36.2x
Abercrombie & Fitch is a clothing retailer with over 1000 stores in Europe, North America, and Asia.
Market cap: $6.72 billion
Revenue: $4.8 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 18%
PE: 22.8x
A grocery store focused on natural and organic food.
Market cap: $11.58 billion
Revenue: $9.9 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 12%
PE: 32.0x
Mead Johnson manufactures, distributes and sells food for babies and toddlers.
Market cap: $14.09 billion
Revenue: $3.9 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 9%
PE: 24.9x
Want a giant jar of cheese puffs as big as your torso? Costco has it, you just have to be a member to get it.
Market cap: $14.09 billion
Revenue: $97.0
Revenue growth (2012): 7%
PE: 22.5x
Estée Lauder manufactures and markets skin care products and toiletries under a number of brands including Clinique, Aveda, Origins, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, and more. The company acquired Smashbox, a make-up company, last July.
Market cap: $21.01 billion
Revenue: $5.7 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 7%
PE: 25.3x
Goldman decides on the age-old question: Coke or Pepsi?
Market cap: $158.81 billion
Revenue: $49.0 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 6%
PE: 17.4x
Titanium Metals Corp. manufactures titanium melted and mill products.
Market cap: $3.39 billion
Revenue: $0.6 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 20%
PE: 26.2x
Nucor is a manufacturer of steel products. Last year, it made a deal with Mitsui and Co., a global operations company, to create a new company, NuMit of which it owns 50%.
Market cap: $12.86 billion
Revenue: $21.4 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 9%
PE: 13.6x
CenterPoint is a public utility holding company.
Market cap: $8.55 billion
Revenue: $9.8 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 9%
PE: 17.7x
Oneok is an energy company focused mainly on natural gas.
Market cap: $8.05 billion
Revenue: $16.6 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 6%
PE: 22.9x
MetroPCS is a wireless telecommunications company with roughly 8.1 million subscribers.
Market cap: $6.08 billion
Revenue: $4.1 billion
Revenue growth (2012): 12%
PE: 15.9x
