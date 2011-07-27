GOLDMAN: Invest In These Public Companies That Are Growing Like Crazy

These stocks are very attractive.

Photo: Flickr

In its latest note on “Where to Invest Now,” Goldman’s David J. Kostin says the company’s Revenue Growth basket of stocks is one place you should invest.Industries include information technology, energy, financials, industrials, health care, consumer discretionary, materials, utilities, telecommunications, and consumer staples.



In the bunch, the median revenue growth is 15% vs. 6% for the S&P, while EPS growth of 19% compares to the S&P’s 14%.

