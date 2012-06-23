GOLDMAN: How 45 Financial Asset Classes Fall Into The Global Triangle Of Risk

Goldman growth markets strategists Christopher Eoyang, Jason Lui, and Charles Fang mapped the sensitivity of various stock, bond, commodity, and currency markets around the world to risks emanating from the world’s three largest economies: the U.S., Europe, and China.
Here is their take on how markets work:
Photo: Goldman Sachs
