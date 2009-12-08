New Details About Goldman's Reviled $10 Million Mural

We wrote earlier about how Goldman paid $10 million for a mural everybody hates.



It’s loud and cartoonish, and as they walk in, employees can’t help scowling at it and complaining about what a waste of money it is.

The mural doesn’t seem to fit in with Goldman’s tight, conservative atmosphere.

Also obscure: artist Franz Ackermann gave the mural two different names.

One title is “Sunrise, Sunset,” to symbolise employees entering in the morning and leaving at night. The other is “The Windmill, the Water, and the Grain.”

So the employees don’t even know what exactly they hate.

