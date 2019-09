We pulled some pieces of micro-data from Goldman Sachs that show signs of a come back in the U.S. economy, for the wealthy at least.



Yacht sales have jumped 50% year over year, and retailers are bullish about selling $4,000 T.V.’s:

(Via: Goldman Sachs, DS Datapoints to Consider, 03/19/2010)

