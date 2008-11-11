Goldman Lets Newspaper Analyst Go (No More Companies To Follow)

Goldman whacked 13 analysts today as part of its 10%-3200-employee headcount reduction. Among those channed: Financial services analyst William Tanona and newspaper analyst Peter Appert.
A bummer for us and you, as both were good analysts. Understandable for Goldman, though. Not a lot of demand for analysis that, at least in the case of newspapers, can only come to one reasonable conclusion.
