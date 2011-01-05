Goldman Gives Clients Until The End Of The Week To Decide On Facebook Investment

Goldman Sachs is giving clients that want to invest in its new special purpose vehicle for Facebook until the end of the week to make up their minds, Reuters reports.



That’s not a lot of time to decide if they want to invest at minimum $2 million in the social network.

Goldman isn’t giving clients much information either, says Reuters.

Clients aren’t getting a detailed memo with information on Facebook’s financial condition. Instead they’re getting information on user metrics that compare it favourably to Google.

One client was perturbed by the lack of info from Goldman telling Reuters it was like s/he was being asked to invest on “blind faith” alone.

The complete memo might come out Wednesday night.

Goldman is gathering $1.5 billion for Facebook at a $50 billion valuation. It’s collecting a 4.5% fee from money invested in the special Facebook fund.

