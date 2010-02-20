Goldman Execs Sold Tons Of Goldman Stock At The Same Time They "Would Have Been Fine" Without The Bailout

The New York Times posted two documents that show that a large number of execs cashed out a good amount of their Goldman stock during the crisis.



So maybe Goldman were forced to take TARP money and “would have been fine” anyway, but it’s annoying when Goldmanites won’t admit they were worried.

Scroll to the bottom (circa pg. 17) of each to see how much stock each person sold:

From April 1st, 2008.

From Sept. 19th, 2008.

The New York Times highlights some of the big sellers:

Masanori Mochida, (head of Goldman in Japan), 3/08: 100,000 shares ($17.6 million)

Jack Levy, (co-chairman of Goldman’s M&A), 3/19/08: 30,000 shares ($5.14 million)

Jack Levy, 9/17/08: 50,974 shares ($6.1 million)

Jack Levy, 9/19/08: 30,000 shares ($4 million)

Milton Berlinski, 9/17/08: 100,000 shares ($10.3 million)

Milton Berlinski, 9/18/08: 75,000 shares ($7.6 million)

Richard Friedman (runs Goldman’s merchant banking), 9/17/08: 120,500 shares ($12.3 million)

Richard Friedman, 9/18/08: 25,000 shares ($2.5 million)

Richard Friedman, 9/19/08: 100,000 shares ($13.8 million)

Of course Goldman’s stock shriveled to around $49 per share in November 2008, so their strategy paid off.

Read the full report in the New York Times.

