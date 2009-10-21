Goldman Exec: Inequality Is The Path To Prosperity

This quote will not go over well, at least in America where we’re really sensitive about this stuff.



Lord Griffith Of Fforestfatch (really), a former Thatcher advisor and vice-chairman of Goldman Sachs (GS) international, defended his company’s massive compensation at a debate.

Telegraph: As he defended the bank’s lavish bonuses, Lord Griffiths said the general public should “tolerate the inequality as a way to achieve greater prosperity for all”, saying also that “we should not … be ashamed of offering compensation in an internationally competitive market which ensures the bank businesses here and employs British people”.

