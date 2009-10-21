Goldman Exec: Inequality Is The Path To Prosperity

Joe Weisenthal
lord griffiths

This quote will not go over well, at least in America where we’re really sensitive about this stuff.

Lord Griffith Of Fforestfatch (really), a former Thatcher advisor and vice-chairman of Goldman Sachs (GS) international, defended his company’s massive compensation at a debate.

Telegraph: As he defended the bank’s lavish bonuses, Lord Griffiths said the general public should “tolerate the inequality as a way to achieve greater prosperity for all”, saying also that “we should not … be ashamed of offering compensation in an internationally competitive market which ensures the bank businesses here and employs British people”.

