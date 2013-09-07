A Goldman Exec Bought The Only Freestanding Mansion In Manhattan For $US14 Million

Julia La Roche
The inside of the home is approximately 12,000 square feet.via Corcoran

A Goldman Sachs executive has bought the only freestanding mansion in Manhattan,
The Real Deal’s Katherine Clarke reportsciting city records.

Mark Schwartz, a vice chairman of Goldman and chairman of Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific, purchased the Schinasi House at 351 Riverside Drive in the Upper West Side for $US14 million, the report said.

It’s definitely a dream home and we’re going to take a tour.

First, this is Mark Schwartz, the new owner.

The Schinasi mansion was built in 1909 by William Tuthill, the same architect who designed Carnegie Hall. The home is four stories tall and it has an English basement.

The exterior of the house is white marble. The roof is comprised of green tiles.

The home sits on a private corner lot overlooking the Hudson River. There's 3,400 square feet of outside living space.

The inside of the home is approximately 12,000 square feet.

There's a total of 18 rooms in the home. There are 12 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

There's stunning wood panel detailing and fireplaces throughout the home.

There's plenty of space in the home.

Imagine hosting a dinner party in here.

There are a lot of details to this home, including original tile work and sunlit glass.

You can see more examples of the details below.

The details are superb.

It really is exquisite.

