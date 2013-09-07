A Goldman Exec Bought The Only Freestanding Mansion In Manhattan For $US14 Million

A Goldman Sachs executive has bought the only freestanding mansion in Manhattan,
The Real Deal’s Katherine Clarke reportsciting city records.
Mark Schwartz, a vice chairman of Goldman and chairman of Goldman Sachs Asia Pacific, purchased the Schinasi House at 351 Riverside Drive in the Upper West Side for $US14 million, the report said.
It’s definitely a dream home and we’re going to take a tour.
The Schinasi mansion was built in 1909 by William Tuthill, the same architect who designed Carnegie Hall. The home is four stories tall and it has an English basement.
The home sits on a private corner lot overlooking the Hudson River. There's 3,400 square feet of outside living space.
