Goldman Wealth Managers Had To Get A Private Tutorial On How To Use Facebook

Goldman is leading a massive new investment round in Facebook, but in a widely-noted irony, Facebook is restricted at Goldman, and its employees are discouraged from using it.



Not only that, but they’re basically stalked by Big Brother if they try:

According to Bloomberg:

Goldman Sachs employees receive a warning when they try to log onto Facebook at work. The message says that “access to this site is logged and audited.”

So how can private wealth managers, whose job is to sell an investment in the site, do a good job pushing it?

They got a private tutorial on what the site does.

According to Bloomberg, Facebook CFO David Ebersman lead a private tutorial/presentation for Goldman managers out of the bank’s SF office. It was transmitted to employees elsewhere, and it used a mockup of the site, not the live version.

