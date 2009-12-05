Goldman Employees Are Psyched To Move Into Their Awesome New Building

Goldman’s new building has cool modern art, a bike path, and a sick gym.

This weekend, there will be a big move into the new HQ, a 43-story super-green tower of glass and steel located directly across from the World Trade centre in Battery Park.

Employees have good reason to be psyched about it.

Right when they walk in, they’re greeted by a massive colour explosion by way of the mural on the wall (right) and a few other big bright paintings that are in the lobby of the new building (like the one below).

We don’t have pictures of the gym (yet) but it’s so awesome that Goldman employees have to pay to use it – around $50 per month.

For those who don’t want to pony up the $50 (which is pretty cheap, Equinox in Soho costs $145 per month right now) there is also a bike path around the building (see photo below) to encourage employees to stay healthy, and to streamline the efficient work/life balance encouraged by Blankfein.

Goldman’s building designer isn’t bad either – Henry N. Cobb, the same guy who designed the Johnson & Johnson headquarters in NJ, Commerce Square in Philly, a Princeton dorm, the Credit Suisse HQ in London, and a couple of World Trade centres (in Baltimore and Barcelona).

A lot of them are already working there, and everyone else is moving in this weekend. Enjoy the new digs, guys!

