Goldman Employees Are 100% Cool With Their Bonuses, And Nobody Wants To Leave

This is exactly why everyone picks on Goldman so much. Because nothing changes; they’re still doing awesome and loving themselves for it.



According to the Wall Street Journal, a group of Goldman “honchos” recently sat down with Sandler O’Neill analyst Jeff Harte to discuss the mood at the bank.

It’s apparently comparable with how everyone was feeling around Q2 and Q3 2009, two record earnings quarters for Goldman.

Despite reports of “lowest ever” bonuses, no one wants to leave.

In fact, David Heller, a managing director at Goldman, thinks that people are more likely than ever to stick around.

According to Harte, Heller “stressed that in his 21 years at GS, he has never felt better about the firm’s ability to retain talent as he does today.”

