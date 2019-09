Goldman says that US earnings for Q1 will be “awful” and predicts that this will drive the market lower in the near term. Goldman strategist team David Kostin and team:



“We expect generally disappointing results and a swath of lowered profit guidance that will drive the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index lower in coming weeks.”

