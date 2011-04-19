Goldman Sachs Crushes Earnings, As Trading Revenue Surges

Photo: AP
Earnings are out…Whoa. The headline numbers seem very strong, but we’ll see if this holds up.
On its face, it looks like Goldman crushed earnings.
Revenue of $11.89 billion was well ahead of expectations.
EPS of $1.55 was over double EPS.
The stocks is up over 2% in the pre-market, though we’ll see how this holds up.
One number that really stands out. FICC (trading revenue) hit $4.3 billion, up from $1.6 billion in the previous quarter.
Background: Analysts are looking for revenue of $10.18 billion, and an EPS of $0.82.
And beyond that, the big focus will be on TRADING TRADING TRADING.
There’s been a pretty bad string of financial earnings — and the stocks have performed badly.
