Goldman Downgrades Jobs Estimate Ahead Of Tomorrow's report

Ahead of September’s Non-Farm Payrolls report, Goldman Sachs (GS) is ominously lowing their numbers.



Via ZeroHedge:



Downgrading Our Sept Payroll Forecast

BOTTOM LINE: We are changing our forecast for the September change in nonfarm payrolls to –

250,000 from -200,000. We continue to think that the unemployment rate will be reported at 9.8%.

KEY POINTS:

1. The latest data points on the US job market have been disappointing on balance, including the Monster index of on-line hiring, the ISM employment index, consumers’ assessments of job availability, and the total number of individuals receiving continuing claims for unemployment insurance, including those for extended benefits. Accordingly, we now expect nonfarm payrolls to be reported at -250,000 in tomorrow’s labour market report for September versus a previous forecast of – 200,000.

2. Although many of the same indicators would suggest a larger increase in the unemployment rate than the 0.1-point we have been expecting, the new information is not quite enough to warrant a change, especially since the 9.7% reported for August rounded up to that level. However, risks lie to the side of a higher figure.

