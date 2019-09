The helium is coming back out of the market folks.



Goldman Sachs (GS), which had been up over $2 earlier in the day, is now down over $2 or 1.5%.

Airlines are getting whacked, as fears are renewed about volcano ash chaos in Europe, and reports of downed planes.

The Dow is off just under 40.

Interestingly, gold is up $7.

