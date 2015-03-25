Goldman thinks jobs creation can't maintain its current robust pace

Goldman Sachs investment research thinks payroll growth is a little to hot at the moment.

“Monthly payroll employment gains have averaged 293k over the last 6 months and have not dipped below 200k since February,” Goldman Sachs’ David Mericle said. “But payroll growth increasingly looks like an outlier.”

In a note to clients Tuesday, Mericle wrote that he sees job growth decelerating slightly, to under 200,000 per month, through 2016:

While the significant weight on the momentum variables in the short-run equation suggests that the deceleration is likely to be gradual, we expect payroll growth to eventually decline to just under 200k/month under our baseline forecast.

